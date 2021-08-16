Family of Lytham man who died in tragic car accident pay tribute to 'amazing' dad with a 'heart of gold'

Brendan Kiely sadly died after being hit by a car on April 1

Brendan Kiely, 54, was drunk and walking along the middle of Ballam Road at around 9pm on April 1 when he was knocked over and killed in what police said was an unavoidable accident.

The dad of four, who lived on Ballam Road, was a property developer who worked his way up from humble beginnings as a bricklayer nearly 40 years ago.

His family said: "Brendan was well known for his relentless positivity and unbelievable 'never give up' attitude. He was gifted with an amazing work ethic from his father, who he adored dearly.

"His mantra was 'if they can put a man on the moon, then you can do anything'.

"He started off as a bricklayer at the age of 15 years and over time provided real opportunity and real life experiences for thousands of people... He had a heart of gold for people who deserved it."

At his inquest last week, the court heard that, on the night of the tragedy, Mr Kiely was wearing a black suit while he walked along the unlit rural road, and so he could not be seen by the driver of the Ford Mondeo who hit him at a speed of 40 to 50mph.

He suffered multiple serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.50pm.

His children, Harrison, Sue, Elli and Anya, added that they 'hold no negative feelings towards the driver or the witnesses involved', and thanked the emergency services for their attempts to save their dad's life.