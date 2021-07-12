Fans left devastated as cruel penalty shoot-out ends in Euros agony for England
Supporters across the Fylde coast who had cheered and agonised through the 90 minutes and extra time were distraught after Italy claimed victory over England in the Euros final.
The nation was at a standstill for the Three Lions' biggest match in 55 years and Luke Shaw's early goal had fans dreaming that football would be coming home.
But Italy wrested control of Sunday's final at Wembley and levelled through Leonardo Bonucci, with the match going to extra-time and on to a penalty shoot-out after it ended 1-1.
Lytham Windmill was lit up in red and white in support of Gareth Southgate's team last night while fans at home and in pubs across the Fylde coast - including The Newton Arms where our
photographer captured the emotions of the evening - watched the nail-biting game come to a crushing end when it finished 3-2 on penalties.