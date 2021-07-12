Fans left devastated as cruel penalty shoot-out ends in Euros agony for England

England players line up on the halfway for the penalty shoot-out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London

The nation was at a standstill for the Three Lions' biggest match in 55 years and Luke Shaw's early goal had fans dreaming that football would be coming home.

But Italy wrested control of Sunday's final at Wembley and levelled through Leonardo Bonucci, with the match going to extra-time and on to a penalty shoot-out after it ended 1-1.

Lytham Windmill was lit up in red and white in support of Gareth Southgate's team last night while fans at home and in pubs across the Fylde coast - including The Newton Arms where our

England fans during the second half The Newton Arms pub in Blackpool as England face Italy in the EURO 2020 final at Wembley Stadium

photographer captured the emotions of the evening - watched the nail-biting game come to a crushing end when it finished 3-2 on penalties.

England fans at The Newton Arms pub in Blackpool as England face Italy in the EURO 2020 final at Wembley Stadium