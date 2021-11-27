Festive food-bank appeal was a success, said Blackpool presenter Hayley Kay

Organisers were ‘blown away’ by generosity at a food bank Christmas appeal this weekend.

The eighth annual Locals Helping Locals for Christmas event took place on November 26 at the Sandcastle Waterpark, when kind-hearted people brought bags of food while being treated to live festive music.

BBC radio Lancashire presenter, Hayley Kay, organised the event. She said: “I have once again been left speechless by the generosity of the Fylde Coast. The event was a huge success.”

L-R Angela Molyneux from Locals Helping Locals, Bev Lucas CEO of the BPL food bank, Neil Reid Chair of the BPL food bank, Hayley Kay from Locals Helping Locals & Mark Wilkins Marketing Manager from Sandcastle Waterpark.

Donations came from individuals and local businesses, including the Sandcastle Waterpark, Hy Hotels, Blackpool Sixth Form and the Friends of Solaris Centre.

Neil Reid, Chair of the Blackpool Food Bank, said ‘These items will go such a long way in helping the most vulnerable in our community over the next few months. Thank you to everyone who has donated and supported this event.’

Blackpool born Hayley said; “Blackpool people need very little encouragement to give back to the community. The food bank is crucial in our community, especially this year. Nobody likes to think of people in their town struggling.”