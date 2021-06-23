Flag raising ceremony marks Armed Forces Week

Armed Forces Week flag raising ceremony at Fylde Town Hall

Veterans and civic dignitaries attended Monday’s ceremony outside Fylde Town Hall to mark the beginning of Armed Forces Week.

Colonel Rosie Stone handed the flag to the Mayor of Fylde, Coun Elaine Silverwood before it was hoisted up the flagpole to a bugle call from Nick Burroughs, of the Lancashire Artillery.

Following prayers, the national anthem was sung and standards dipped in honour.

Coun Ed Nash receiving the Lord Lieutenant's Certificate of Merit

The ceremony ended with a presentation of a bronze Armed Forces Covenant Employers award to Fylde Council, received by the Mayor.

The award of the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire’s Certificate of Merit was also presented to Coun Edward Nash on behalf of Fylde Veterans.

Coun Edward Nash said: “The start of Armed Forces Week for Fylde was marked with an Armed Forces flag raising at the Town Hall.

“It was attended by Fylde veterans with standards, the Royal British Legion and the Soldiers, Sailors and Airmans Families Association (SSAFA).

“This year was a reduced ceremony outside and socially distanced.