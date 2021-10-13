Fleetwood Town Community Sports College supports World Mental Health Day raising money for Young Minds charity

It was all to mark World Mental Health Day and students completed an off-timetable schedule, participating in physical activity for five hours. Throughout, students took part in Young Minds’ HelloYellow campaign, which saw students sport clothing such as banana suits, sunglasses, and football shirts. From yoga to football, students had to remain active until 2pm.

The yoga session not only helped students meditate and focus on their mental health, but it also acted as a useful recovery tool as both of the college’s teams had fixtures on Wednesday. Once both groups completed the yoga and fitness session, the students battled it out in a 5-a-side tournament and to finish the day, students took part in fun games and activities.

As part of the mental health awareness, they received a mental health talk from Rob Larcombe.

Staff and students from Fleetwood Town Community Sports College dress in yellow for a train-athon to raise money for Young Minds charity

The presentation allowed students to assess their own mental wellbeing, as well as raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of poor mental health and taking advantage of the advice on offer.

Senior Lecturer and organiser of the event Kerrie Burke said: “The event has been an even bigger success that I could ever imagine. Our students went above and beyond to do their part for charity, and I am so proud of their efforts and enthusiasm towards such a worthy cause.

“I had a target of £300 initially, but our amazing students raised over £800 showing their true character, and the spirit and values we hold as a college.”

The students kept active for five hours

