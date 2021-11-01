Flight delight celebrates Japanese Garden’s return at Fairhaven Lake

The Japanese Garden were an original feature at the Lake when it was laid out almost a century ago but were covered over in the 1960s.

Under a £1.5m restoration programme at the Fylde landmark, however, the Gardens are back – and the Lake’s natural heritage was the subject of a workshop and performance held there and offering the chance for participants to make their own illuminated lanterns in the style of birds.

The event saw the premiere of a new outdoor theatre and music performance, Conference of the Birds, by Frolicked Outdoor Theatre, developed in partnership with Spot On Lancashire, Fylde Council, and the Friends of Fairhaven Lake.

The puppet performance at Fairhaven Lake

It was performed by puppeteer Beka Haigh with original music from Chris Davies and featured bird puppets singing their story while making their way through the landscape.

Julie Vale, Fylde Council’s activity development officer, said: “We had just under 200 people come to the workshops to add their birds to the flock and 150 came to see the performances of Conference of the Birds.

“The feedback was great - everyone enjoyed the unique experience and being able to get hands on for the installation. The evening was magical with the sounds and lights transforming the Japanese Garden.”

Home-make lanterns lit up the night sky in the Japanese Garden

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “The Japanese Garden has been restored with monies from the National Lottery Heritage fund project and lent itself perfectly as a location for this event and many more to come.”

Fairhaven Lake is renowned as the home of the Fylde Coast’s RSPB activity and information centre, with the area home to a rich variety of bird life.

It attracts visitors from a wide area and is housed in what was the Lake’s original boathouse.

It reopened earlier this year, having been the first of the Lake’s three heritage buildings to be restored under the £1.5m refurbishment programme funded by National Lottery cash.

The current boathouse has also been restored, while the Lake cafe, a former golf clubhouse, has also recently reopened to customers, with an official opening set to follow.

