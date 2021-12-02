Fr Glen Brooks appointed as new vicar of St Annes Parish Church

He was previously rector of Somerleyton Benefice, comprising six rural churches on the Norfolk/Suffolk border in the Diocese of Norwich and at St Annes he succeeds Fr David Lyon, who retired earlier this year after 11 years in the post.

At his Induction service this week, Fr Glen was presented by the Patron, Lady Katherine Bryan, the Institution was performed by the Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Burnley and the Induction by the Ven David Picken, Archdeacon of Lancaster. After the service, Fr Glen and his wife Heather were presented with a specially-commissioned cake.

New St Annes Parish Church vicar Fr Glen Brooks (left) at his ordination with Bishop of Burnley Rt Rev Philip North

Fr Glen is originally from Boltonand was ordained in 2014 after formerly spending 28 years in the RAF. Parishioners and visitors will have chance to meet him as a popular feature in the Parish Church returns later this month.

The Charity Christmas Tree Festival will run on December 11 and 12 followed by Friday to Sunday, December 17-19.

More than 20 trees will be on display, each dedicated to a local, national or international charity.

