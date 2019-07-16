Friends group's £6,700 art preservation donation

The Friends of the Lytham St Annes Art Collection have made their largest-ever donation to Fylde Council towards the preservation of prized treasures

Fylde Council looks after the items in the Collection, which has grown to hundreds of items since Alderman James Dawson donated the first to the then Lytham St Annes Council in the 1920s.

Sarah Kellam (left), great great granddaughter of artist Richard Ansdell and Margaret Race, chairman of the Friends of the Lytham St Annes Art Collection, have gifted an Ansdell oil sketch entitled Three Sheeps Head to the Collection after buying it jointly at auction

The donation of £6,700 will pay for restoration work on two marble figures on display in the Town Hall at St Annes - Hebe, The Goddess of Eternal Youth by Rinaldo Rinaldi

and Amphitrite by Benjamin Edward Spence.

The money, which included £4,000 from various fund-raising events along with £2,700 grant aid, was presented to Fylde mayor Coun Angela Jacques by Margaret Race, who is chairman of the Friends as well as grand-daughter of original donor Alderman Dawson.

At the same event, Margaret and Sarah Kellam, great great granddaughter of renowned artist Richard Ansdell, many of whose works feature in the Collection, gifted an Ansdell oil sketch called Three Sheeps Head, which they has recently bought at auction in equal share.

Sarah and her husband Colin also donated two lithographs by Thomas Ryall, depicting the Ansdell Masterpiece, Raising the Standard at Waterloo, the original of which is in Edinburgh Castle.

Margaret said: "The Friends exist to raise awareness of the Collection and to raise funds for its conservation and we were delighted to make the donation for the latest project, the cleaning, restoration and conserving of the two large statues situated in the Town Hall."