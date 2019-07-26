Fylde book fans' chance to see mystery man

Ex-SAS man Andy McNab is the latest author to be announced for a literary lunch appearance in Fylde.

His date at Fylde Rugby Club in October will offer the chance for fans of his works, including the best-selling Bravo Two Zero, to see what he really looks like, as his hallmark is to hide his face from any photographic exposure.

He will be promoting his latest book Whatever It Takes at the event at the rugby club in Blackpool Road, Ansdell, on Tuesday, October 15 and tickets are now on sale from organiser Plackitt and Booth at their bookshop in Lytham.

Tickets are also available for forthcoming events also organised by Plackitt and Booth featuring authors Philippa Gregory at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green, who will give a talk at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green on Thursday, August 22 at 7pm; Mary Paulson-Ellis at a literary dinner at Farina and Co, Lytham on Thursday, September 5 at 7.30pm and thriller writer David Baldacci at Ribby Hall on Wednesday, September 25, at 12.30pm.

Further details from (01253) 796958.