Fylde charity in the blooming frame to raise awareness

What a blooming colourful way to raise awareness of a charity.

St Annes In Bloom has helped Fylde mum Elizabeth Dee promote the Edward Dee Fund - in memory of her son Edward, who died of meningitis, aged 10, in 2016 - by creating a floral frame through which supporters can have their pictures taken and make donations if they wish.

Elizabeth, who designed the frame, will be at Booths supermarket in St Annes with the frame on Saturday. She said: “It looks wonderful.

"I had a vision of what i wanted to make and mentioned to Tony over a cup of coffee.

"I knew that the frame would have longevity, would be a talking point, would be well used and would also be fun; but more importantly would raise awareness enormously for the charity and the work we do.

"Being involved with other community groups in the heart of our community, was also really important; working together, and engaging with and inspiring others.

"Tony, with the help of St Annes in Bloom and the Friends of St Annes Station turned my vision into a reality.

"They cultivated and nurtured the plants, and Tony built the wooden frame for the planting to go in.

"Not only is theframe absolutely stunning, but also when people take a photograph, they will hopefully post on social media and tag the charity.

"Hopefully they will look at the website and at what the charity's aims are, and work we do; people will show their friends and talk about the charity

"There is no charge to use the frame, but obviously if donations are made by people, they are very welcome.

"The frame is not permanently on display as the plants do need a bit of down time, so they can be tended and watered, but it is our hope that there will be many occasions and events where the frame can be used, thus reaching more people in our community and beyond.

"The frame will be in Booths St Annes all day on Saturday and I hope people come along and say hello."