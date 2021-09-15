Fylde charity 'overwhelmed' by donations to help Afghan refugee families

Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre is working with Fylde Council to co-ordinate the collection of specific goods to help welcome Afghan refugees to the borough.

In just a few days of taking donations at its St Annes shop, the charity has been inundated with items, has had to find extra storage space and is appealing for extra volunteers to join the collection effort.

“It has been non-stop - we have been overwhelmed,” said Sue Uttley, manager of the shop in St Albans Road.

Home-Start shop manager Sue Uttley and shop assistants Kyle Torz and Samuel Toase with some of the donations.

“People have been coming in the shop all the time with items and after filling up the back, they have taken up the full length of the yard and now we have arranged extra storage. People really want to help and it is wonderful to see.

“Thank you so much to everyone.”

Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre was founded as Home-Start Fylde in St Annes in 2010 and specialises in providing support for needy families.

Its chief executive Pat Naylor said: “As a family support charity, we are delighted to be able to contribute to supporting the Afghan refugees.

“They have had a traumatic experience and with the help of our local community we hope these donations will ease their transition.”Items currently being requested are: nappies, children’s books, children’s clothing, sanitary products and toiletries.

They can be dropped off at the shop during its opening hours, Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.

Further volunteers to help can contact Sue at the shop or on 07827 876066, or Gill Roper on 01253 728615 or at [email protected]

Fylde MP Mark Menzies, patron of Home-Start, said: “I’m delighted to see the charity providing support for Afghan refugees in what must be an extremely distressing time for them.”

No date has yet been announced for when the families will arrive but the council has issued an appeal for house with three or more bedrooms to be available for at least a year.

