Fylde coast care home residents click onto a feast of digital delights

The latest technology is providing a new lease of life for Fylde care home residents.

Virtual reality headsets, Fitbit fitness monitors, iPads and Amazon Alexa voice remote control have all been proving a big hit after being introduced at several homes as part of a digital support project.

Activities at the homes in the St Annes-based Century Healthcare Group have included a virtual spacewalk and riding a rollercoaster ride via a VR headset, Skype calls with relatives on the other side of the world and simply playing games and listening to music through Alexa.

Angela Killip, operations manager for Century Healthcare, said: “Everything we do is about improving the well being of our residents and enhancing their lives.

“A lot of them already have mobile phones so we wanted to see how we could open up technology to them.

“We’ve got a very mixed range of residents, some with dementia, some with mobility issues and we also have some end-of-life patients. Technology isn’t right for all of them but it’s improving the overall quality of life.”

Colin Nicholls, 84, is among residents of Priory Court Nursing Home, Fairhaven, who have tried the new technology.

He said: “When it comes to technology I’m willing to give anything a go. Every experience is good. As you get older it’s important to try new things.”

Sam Pollitt, a matron at Priory Court, and said: “The Alexa has made a big difference. Residents will ask for a ‘bit of Elvis’ when they’re having their dinner. We encourage them to interact with Alexa and ask questions.

“They’ll ask about the weather or what time it is. I asked one resident what she wanted for dinner and she replied ‘I’ll ask Alexa’.”

The technology project is being run by Redmoor Health on behalf of social change charity the Good Things Foundation.

As well as providing technology to Century Healthcare’s eight homes in the North West, including Priory Court and St George’s, Fairhaven; New Thursby, St Annes; Lytham Court, Lytham; and Mariners Court, Fleetwood, there have been digital workshops for staff.

Angela added: “Technology doesn’t have to be daunting. You can listen to music on an iPad or play colouring games but you can also Skype your relatives on the other side of the world.”