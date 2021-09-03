Fylde coast care home residents in 'back to school' fun

Anita Kirby enjoyed maths at school

Kirsten Eley, activities coordinator at The Knights Care Home, on Clifton Drive North, happened to tell a group of the residents that her eight year old son Asa was returning to school after the long summer holidays.

One of the residents began to tell her about her own experience of returning to school - and it sparked a reminiscence session.

The group were asked to write down on big cards their favourite things about school.

Theresa Standaloft hated school

Kirsten, 30, said: "I asked them to write down in a few words what their memories were and it was amazing what they wrote.

"Some of the ladies had happy memories but others weren't quite so fond of the their time there.

"One of our ladies surprised us by writing that she went looking for boys!

"It's funny what some people remember."

Rita Crompton had lots of friends at school

Barbara 'Babs' Horton, 89, wrote down on her card: "I enjoyed the fact it was an all girls' school but at night we would sneak out and look for boys.

"I enjoyed the pantomimes and my best friend was Carol."

Ida Mooney, 101, recalled: "All the teachers were kind and caring. In the playground we planted seeds and played games."

Mary Duckworth, 95, remembered: "I enjoyed question time, I was always on top!"

Brenda Pennington enjoyed English, hockey and tig

But it just goes to show that school days maybe weren't always the best days of your life.

Theresa Standaloft wrote: "I hated school, never enjoy it. I enjoyed coming home for tea."

Kirsten added that the many of the residents had remarkably vivid recollections about their lives from many years ago.