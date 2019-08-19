Fylde coast mother-of-one to launch Positive Wellbeing Podcast for Mums

A woman is launching a new podcast to get mums talking honestly about motherhood.

Each week, Emma Cottam will bring together guests to talk openly about parenthood and the struggles they face in Positive Wellbeing Podcast for Mums. The podcast is an extension of her business Isabella and Us, which delivers a quarterly magazine Positive Wellbeing Zine for Mums.

Emma, who launched the business four weeks after the birth of her daughter in 2107, has been open about her post natal depression (PND), to raise awareness of maternal mental health and signpost mums to the support they need.

Emma now hopes the podcast, which launches on Saturday, August 31, will reach mums and help them to recognise it’s okay that motherhood is tough sometimes and there is support. It deals with topics including periods, dating, self care, maternal mental health, social media and plus size pregnancy covered over the first few months.

The 28-year-old who recently moved from Freckleton to Lytham, said: “I struggled with the transition into motherhood and I put a great deal of pressure on myself. I sought help from my GP and started counselling. Talking openly about my experiences have really helped me on my journey to recovery.”

To listen, visit http://www.isabellaandus.com

