Fylde coast walkers raised more than £1,000 for Children In Need charity
A sponsored walk along to new sea wall at Fairhaven and coastal path to Lytham Windmill and back raised more than £1,000 for the Children In Need charity.
Hundreds of people of all ages took part in the event, organised by Fylde Ranger Service and Coun Tommy Threlfall, who was delighted with the response and the amount raised.
“We had a great turnout and the total raised was £1,192, which was brilliant,” said Coun Threlfall.
“It’s a great cause and I’m grateful to everyone who took part and contributed.
The walkers were joined by Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear and BBC broadcaster Graham Liver, while Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley and her husband, County Coun Peter Buckley, also took part.
The BBC broadcasts a fund-raising marathon every year on TV and radio and this year's event is on Friday, November 19.
