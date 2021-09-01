Fylde Council links up with care charity to help people in need

Help is on offer for the elderly

The partnership with Preston Care and Repair is intended to deliver handyperson and sanctuary schemes to ensure those especially vulnerable are safe in their homes.

The handyperson service will offer impartial and practical help such as minor works, security checks, advice and assistance with home repairs and support to people returning from

hospital, is targeted at lower income households, particularly older and disabled people.

It covers both health, housing and social care aims and objectives to enable vulnerable clients to remain in their own homes, by assisting households to keep on top of minor household

repairs and DIY.

The cost of the service is kept to a minimum and subsidised by Fylde Council. Anyone in receipt of any benefits will face no cost for the labour but will be expected to pay for the materials

at cost price.

The Sanctuary Scheme is designed to enable victims of domestic abuse to remain in their own homes, where it is safe for them to do so and where it is their choice.

The service also ensures that when clients move into their new home, security measures can be installed.

“It is designed to offer another option for those who would otherwise have to move housing and leave everything and everyone behind at a time when they need the support networks the

most,” said a Fylde Council spokesman. “This is done by providing additional security to their property.”