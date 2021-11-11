Fylde crafters remember those who have given their service in touching tributes

Talented crafters based in Lytham have raised funds for the Royal British Legion, which this year marks its 100th anniversary.

The community craft group at St Cuthbert’s Church, Lytham, raised £100 from the sale of its work for the charity which supports veterans of the Armed Forces and their families.

Spencer Leader, Lytham St Annes Poppy Appeal organiser, recently received the cheque from Liz Willis, craft group joint organiser.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies at the knitted tribute on a post box in Lytham

Elsewhere, a timely knitted tribute depicting a soldier’s helmet surrounded by poppies on the post box at East Beach, Lytham, has been catching the eye of people passing by.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has praised the work of mystery knitters decorating post boxes around the borough.

Knitted artworks have appeared on post boxes around Fylde in recent weeks, including several timely Remembrance Day tributes.

The community craft group at St Cuthbert’s Church, Lytham, raised £100 for the Royal British Legion Picture by Sasha Wallbank: Lana Ross, Spencer Leader, Hazel Lanigan, Liz Willis, Thelma Band and Christine Holliday.

Mr Menzies said: “I think these are absolutely fantastic and I am always on the lookout for them as I am out and about in Fylde.

“Whoever is doing them, whether it's an individual or a group, they are really talented and I am grateful for their efforts.