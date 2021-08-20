Fylde dad's Marathon bid for sight charity

Lee Good, from St Annes, is raising funds for VICTA, which supports children and young people who are blind or partially sighted.

October's 26.2 mile challenge in the capital will be the 43-year-old's third Marathon since March

The London Marathon has been delayed this year due to Covid from its traditional spring date to Sunday October 3.

Lee with business backer Martin Rowley of Lytham Carpets

Before that, Lee will be running his delayed Great North Run half marathon in Newcastle on Sunday, September 12 while also taking part locall in the Blackpool night run and Beaverbrooks 10k.

Lee said: “This charity is especially close to my heart as I have been partially sighted since birth.

“Although I have managed to lead a fairly normal life this sort of help was not readily available when I was growing up.

“I was diagnosed with a rare form of cataracts and underwent numerous bouts of surgery as a child.

“My condition is stable now but the major effect on me is being unable to drive.

"VICTA is only a small charity and Covid has hit it really hard so I thought I must don my trainers and try and raise money for a third time. "

Lee is hoping to raise a minimum of £2,500 and has had generous business sponsors from kind hearted local businesses Mark Rae Funerals, Rarity School Of Dance, Carpets of Lytham, Kingdom Lodgings Ltd and Willis and Thornley Ltd

Rebecca Liddeel, principal of St Annes-based Rarity School of Dance and Drama, where Lee’s daughters Olivia and Millie attend, said: “It’s great that we can support one of our dads in his London Marathon quest and we feel proud to be able to support such a worth while charity.”

VICTA was founded in 1987 by a group of parents of blind and partially sighted children who found they could help each other.

Lee added: “The charity offers support and guidance to families on all aspects of life from schooling, equipment advice and guidance on disability benefits .

“It provides some fantastic life experience such as activity weekends, sports camps, and holidays.

“Any local businesses that may want to come on board as a business sponsor in particular to sponsor travel and accommodation would be very welcome.

"I am looking to better my time of 4 hrs 56 mins from 2019. Training through the summer has proved a challenge - I much prefer cooler weather - but i am hoping to get around the 4hr 15 mins mark.

Details of Lee's run at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?pageId=1245586

