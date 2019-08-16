Fylde date for England rugby coach

England head coach Eddie Jones is heading to Fylde Rugby Club.

The 59-year-old Australian, who has been in charge of the national rugby union team since 2015, is the latest star name to be announced in the ongoing series of literary lunches organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth.

Jones will be promoting his autobiography My Life and Rugby at the event at the Woodlands Memorial Ground in Blackpool Road, Ansdell on Tuesday, November 19 at 12.30pm, with doors open from noon.

"We will be delighted to welcome Eddie, who is one of the most respected coaches in sport," said Plackitt and Booth's co-proprietor Alison Plackitt.

Next author in line for a Fylde appearance organised by the bookshop is historical fiction specialist Philippa Gregory, who is at Ribby Hall in Wrea Green on Thursday, August 22, while Mary Paulson-Ellis, author of The Inheritance of Solomon Farthing, will be at Farina and Co in Lytham on September 5 for a dinner event.

Jessie Burton, best-selling author of The Miniaturist, will be at Fylde Rugby Club for a literary lunch on September 16, while American thriller writer David Baldacci is at Ribby Hall on September 25.

Details of all events at www.plackittandbooth.co.uk or on (01253) 796958.