Fylde to turn blue in honour of NHS heroes

Landmarks across the Fylde will be turning blue tonight to mark the 73rd birthday of the NHS and thank staff for work during the pandemic.

Blackpool Tower, Marine Hall Theatre, Illuminations Arches, The Big One, the Hampton By Hilton Hotel, Winter Gardens Dome, Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Lytham Windmill are among sites across the country taking part in the celebration.

A group of NHS staff from the North West will attend a memorial service at the London Blossom Garden in memory of the NHS workers who died while caring for patients during the pandemic, and in dedication to the way the health service has cared for 400,000 Covid patients in England’s hospitals.

Blackpool Tower is among the landmarks turning blue for the NHS

Dr David Levy, medical director for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the North West said: “Each of the colleagues who sadly died while caring for and protecting patients, represents an irreplaceable gap in a family and a workplace. #

“While the memorial service is a private event for families and some NHS colleagues, I encourage everyone to take a moment on Saturday to reflect and remember.

“It is no exaggeration to say that health service staff have helped to keep the country going during the pandemic, and while NHS staff have rightly been celebrated for their contribution, we know that the role played by other key workers – people keeping supermarkets open, refuse collectors, child carers and other public services – as well as the resilience of the general public, has helped ensure we can start to move forward.

“The best way for everyone to say thank you to NHS staff and other key workers is to join the tens of millions of others who have so far had their first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, and book your jabs today.”

Bill McCarthy, regional director for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the North West said: “It has been an extremely challenging year for our region and for NHS staff in particular and it is important we reflect on our achievements with pride, and recognise the dedication and commitment of our amazing people who have made huge sacrifices, especially those who sadly lost their lives.

“It has also been a year of hope with the success of our world-leading vaccination programme now in its final push, and our 73rd birthday is a chance to celebrate that and say a huge thank you to our staff, our army of volunteers, and our local communities for working so hard to deliver the extraordinary rollout.