Fylde Vintage and Farm Show hailed as 'best yet'

The 11th Fylde Vintage and Farm Show was hailed as "the best yet" by organiser David Martin as it returned to the Showfield in Salwick Road, Wharles, near Kirkham after a year's break.

By Tony Durkin
Monday, 5th July 2021, 3:45 pm

Thousands turned out to enjoy vehicles and displays galore and almost £4,000 was raised for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, including £2,500 for a tractor at auction.

"Thanks to everyone who came along - it was just so good to be back," said delighted David.

1.

The show featured a vast range of farm vehicles.

2.

Paula and William Jackson of Turberry Woods Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary at the show with Bob the Barn Owl and Zaz the African Spotted Eagle Owl.

3.

James Shelliker of Acorn Woodcraft displayed his skills at the show

4.

Mr Alexander's Travelling Show featured among the entertainment

