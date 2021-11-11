Fylde's Armistice Day commemorations

Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood was joined by school pupils at St Annes

Fylde mayor Elaine Silverwood joined military and Royal British Legion representatives along with schoolchildren who laid wreaths at Ashton Gardens in St Annes, while deputy mayor Cheryl Little took part in a ceremony at the war memorial in Lytham.

Remberance Sunday services take place across Fylde on November 14 and here are the details:

St Annes

Deputy mayor Coun Cheryl Little at the Lytham ceremony

Assemble at the Pier car park on North Promenade at 10:30am and proceed (route St Annes Road West and Clifton Drive North, returning via Garden Street and St Annes Road West) to the memorial at 10:38am. Fylde Council’s civic party will be led by Councillor Elaine Silverwood, Fylde Mayor.

Lytham

Assemble at the Assembly Rooms at 10:30am. Procession to move off at 10:45am to the war memorial via Dicconson Terrace, Henry Street and Queen Street (returning by reverse route). The civic party will be led by Councillor Cheryl Little, Fylde Deputy Mayor.

Kirkham

Assemble on Orders Lane at 1:30pm and move off at 1:45pm. The service of Remembrance will commence at the Cenotaph at 2:00pm. The procession will return to the Community Centre at approximately 3:00pm where refreshments will be served.

Wesham

Assemble at the War Memorial, Station Road/Weeton Road at 10:45am. Following the Act of Remembrance, refreshments will be served at Wesham Community Centre.

Staining

Remembrance Service conducted by Revd. Jim Crawford at St Luke’s Church, starting at 9:30am, before moving on to the Memorial at Jubilee Gardens at 10:30am. A short service will be hosted by Cllr Jayne Nixon to encompass the last post and 2 minutes silence at 11.00am.

Ribby with Wrea & Westby with Plumptons