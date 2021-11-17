Fylde's festive switch-ons in Lytham, St Annes and Kirkham - here's what you need to know

Lytham and St Annes are both holding their ceremonies this Saturday, November 20, with feast of entertainment through the afternoon followed by tea-time switch-ons.

It's all free - and bumper crowds are expected, especially after the events were ruled out by the pandemic last year.

Lytham’s event will run from 1.45pm until 6pm, with performances including Lytham Community Choir, dance school Dance Etc, party band 80s Rewind and St Annes band The Coustics.

Bumper crowds are expected for the ceremonies

Father Christmas will lead a procession setting off from the Assembly Rooms on Dicconson Terrace at 4pm and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle will switch on the lights along with a firework display between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

In St Annes, the fun will start around noon with music hosted by Emma Louise Jackson followed by local performers Paul Dobie, Peter Anthony, and Steve Canavan.

Father Christmas will tour the shopping areas before St Annes on the Sea Town Council chairman Gavin Harrison and deputy mayor of Fylde Coun Cheryl Little perform the switch-on at 5.30pm.

Kirkham's big switch-on is the following Saturday, Novemver 27, and will see the town host its biggest -ever festive market.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle will switch on the Lytham Christmas lights

More than 40 stalls will line Poulton Street and fill the Market Square as the Christmas lights are switched on.

The festive event will run between 11am and 7pm and feature live music from street performers including the Worldwise Samba Drummers performing two sets (between 1pm and 2pm), Santa Claus (between 2pm and 3pm), a snow machine, cartoon characters The Grinch and The Christmas Elves (between 2pm to 5pm) and Davey Dee children’s entertainer (between 11.30am and 12.30pm).

There will also be a festive firework finale at 6.30pm.

St Annes Square lit up for a previous Christmas

