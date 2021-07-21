Fylde's new mayor welcomed at special ceremony after Covid restrictions lifted

The Fylde mayoral celebration ceremony was held at Lowther Gardens, Lytham, in glorious sunshine yesterday.

By Julia Bennett
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:34 am
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:36 am
Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood (centre) with deputy mayor Coun Cheryl Little and deputy mayoress Coun Sue Fazackerley
Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood (centre) with deputy mayor Coun Cheryl Little and deputy mayoress Coun Sue Fazackerley

Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood was joined by deputy mayor Coun Cheryl Little and deputy mayoress Coun Sue Fazackerley for the special event.

Coun Silverwood, who has represented Kirkham North ward on the council since 2007, officially took over as mayor in May, but the traditional ceremony was held over until Covid

restrictions were lifted.

The bookshop and cafe owner was Fylde’s deputy mayor in 2013-14.

During her year of office, she is supporting The Linden Centre, which provides counselling and support to those who have, or are caring for, someone with a non-curative or life-limiting

illness; Fylde Coast Women’s Aid and Kirkham and Wesham Club Day.

