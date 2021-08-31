Giant art proclaims anti-litter message on St Annes beach

The enormous raked artwork, created at low tide close to St Annes Pier in a striking bid to raise awareness of the effects of littering across the area, follows a similar work featuring giant footprints last month.

Both works were created by renowned environmental artist Richard Shilling and captured on film by the council to help spread the anti-litter message before the tide washed them away.

Coun Tommy Threlfall, Fylde Council’s environment, health and Housing committee chairman,, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people taking an interest in the sand art we commissioned as part of the Take It, Don’t Leave It litter campaign.

The anti-litter art on St Annes beach, seen from the air

“The initiative, ongoing throughout the summer, is one part of our wider council plans to work towards becoming carbon neutral and reduce the amount of plastic and other harmful waste in our borough and, notably, on our cherished beach.

“Any plastics that end up in the sea can, and all too often do, prove fatal when ingested by marine wildlife. The dolphin in the artwork is just one of the species in danger and lots of beachgoers stopped to find out more about Richard’s artwork and the message behind it.

“It really resonated with visitors, and the aerial video serves to further spread this important message, show off the scale of the piece and highlight the beauty of our stunning coastline.

Coun Tommy Threlfall at the scene of the art on St Annes beach

“With more people taking UK holidays this year and Fylde receiving record numbers of visitors, the Council is keen to keep the region tidy for all to enjoy.”

Campaign details at new.fylde.gov.uk/fylde-visitors-asked-to-take-it-dont-leave-it/

