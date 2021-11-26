Government accreditation hat-trick just the ticket for South Fylde rail volunteers' group

The accreditation is formal recognition by the DfT that a community rail partnership operates to a high standard and that its objectives and activities are supported by the Government.

It also provides assurance to others, including potential funders and partners, that the Partnership conducts financial propriety, adopts a collaborative approach and is a trustworthy and suitable entity for receiving public funds.

In order to become accredited, Partnership chairman Tony Ford worked with volunteers to submit detailed reports outlining the achievements of the previous 12 months, including activities such as The Hidden Gems Art Project and Wooden Owl Sculptures at St Annes station, and the establishment of a new Friends Group at Kirkham and Wesham station.

Tony Ford, chairman of the South Fylde Community Rail Partnership

Richard Watts, chairman of Community Rail Lancashire added: "This is recognition of the hard work carried out by the Community Rail Partnership management group as well as the many station volunteers who do so much to keep the stations along the line welcoming gateways to the communities they serve.

“It is also a tribute to the hard work of Tony Ford who co-ordinates a lot of this activity. There are lots of plans for the development of the line so 2022 looks like being another busy and rewarding year. Well done to everyone."

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “The dedicated work of the team of volunteers means we have many vibrant and beautifully maintained train stations across the borough.

“We are lucky to have so many people who give up their precious time to help to keep Fylde fabulous. Even during the very difficult months of the pandemic, our stations were a sight to behold.

“Huge congratulations to Tony and his team, as well as all the other lines across the county and Community Rail Lancashire for this well-deserved recognition of their continued high standards in all aspects of their work.”

