The award scheme, managed by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, is the national quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Ashton Gardens and the Promenade Gardens, both in St Annes, Lowther Gardens and the War Memorial Garden, both in Lytham, Fairhaven Lake and Gardens and Elswick Village Hall and Garden are among more than 2,000 recipients across the country.

With parks playing a key role during the pandemic, Fylde Council, which maintains them, say the award is testament to all the hard work and dedication by staff, community groups and others involved

Ashton Gardens, St Annes is among Fylde's Green Flag parks

Coun Michael Sayward, Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee chairman, said: “We take enormous pride in Fylde’s green spaces and know how incredibly important they are for our residents and communities.

“A key priority for us is to continually enhance these areas through good management and investment and to receive recognition with six Green Flag Awards shows that all our hard work has paid off.

“Thanks to our staff and partners for doing a great job of taking care of our spaces and also to our residents for their support and continued use of Fylde’s fabulous outdoor assets.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “Congratulations to all involved in making these parks and open spaces worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that these parks and open spaces have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that support people to live healthy lives."

The awards are 25 years old this year and in celebration of this year’s announcement, Green Flag Award is asking buildings and monuments around the UK to #GoGreenForParks to show appreciation for the spaces that mean so much to people.

Fylde will be joining the celebrations iby lighting Lytham Windmill green this Sunday, October 17.

