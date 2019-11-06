Hall set for a Lytham Proms windfall at new venue

Lytham Proms is to be switched to a new venue from 2020 – with all money raised being gifted to historic Lytham Hall.

Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor have decided to move their traditional Proms finale from Lytham Green to the picturesque parkland of the Hall – and hope it will raise thousands of pounds for the restoration of the Grade 1 Georgian mansion.

Lytham Hall

The Lytham Festival will continue to run over five nights, with the 2020 dates July 1-5 and five headline concerts planned for Lytham Green.

Lytham Proms’ Hall debut will take place on Saturday, August 29 and tickets are on sale now.

The full line-up of performers will be announced in early 2020 and will be a mixture of classical and crossover with a full supporting company and orchestra.

Early bird tickets are £25 and all money from ticket sales will be donated by Cuffe and Taylor to the continuing restoration of Lytham Hall.

The promoters say the move marks the start of a new era for Lytham Proms and promises to bring all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional picnic proms event.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “Lytham Festival continues to grow every year and following our 10th anniversary celebrations this year we’ve decided to make some exciting changes for 2020.

“There would be no Lytham Festival without the original Lytham Proms and of course the very valued support of the people of Lytham and the wider Fylde coast.

“Therefore, we have decided to gift our popular proms event to Lytham Hall and we believe this will be the beginning of an exciting new partnership with this beautiful venue.

“People asked how we planned to ‘top’ the 2019 10th anniversary.

“We therefore decided to take a fresh approach and see how we could give something back to Lytham.

“Ultimately we want everyone to have an extremely enjoyable time and of course raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for this historic Lytham landmark.

“We are 100 per cent underwriting the costs of the event in year one, so that 100 per cent of each ticket can be donated to the charity and go directly to Lytham Hall’s ring-fenced restoration fund – The Lytham Hall Appeal.”

The new Lytham Proms event will stand alone from Lytham Festival which will continue to take place on Lytham Green.

The dates for 2020 are Wednesday July 1 to Sunday July 5 and plans are being finalised to announce the headline acts in the next few weeks.

As well as the new Lytham Proms, Lytham Hall boasts a busy calendar and hosts a number of high-profile events throughout the year to raise money for its continued upkeep as well as now bei ng the a n nhjual venue nfor the Lytham Club Day crowning and celebrations.

The Hall is managed by the Heritage Trust for the North West and all money raised from Lytham Proms will be used for further restoration and projects at the heritage venue.

General manager Peter Anthony said: “Lytham Hall is thrilled to play host to the exciting new Lytham Proms event. The team are deeply moved by Cuffe and Taylor’s generosity in helping this great local asset, which the community use and love so much.

“Lytham Hall is the only Grade 1 listed building in the entire borough of Fylde therefore it is of huge local and national significance.

“Our aim and objectives are to ensure the Hall can be maintained, restored and open for generations to enjoy. This event will go a long way in helping us to achieve our goals.”

Allan Oldfield, Fylde Council’s chief executive, added: “This initiative demonstrates a real commitment to the Lytham community, providing the opportunity for local people to enjoy the traditional proms with Lytham Hall as the back-drop.

“But more than that, by donating all the income from the tickets direct to the Hall, with every penny contributing to the refurbishment and improvement of the Grade 1 listed historic asset, local people are making a huge contribution to the local community.”

Details of tickets for Lytham Proms 2020 are at www.lythamproms.co.uk