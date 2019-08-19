Hall set for great end to memorable plays season

A bank holiday weekend double header will bring down the curtain on what is already pointing towards the most successful season of outdoor plays at Lytham Hall yet.

The three performances staged at the Hall so far - most recently a musical version of Frankenstein last Saturday - have attracted capacity audiences of 500.

A clean sweep of full houses would be the ideal way to celebrate the 10th season of open air plays at the Hall, which concludes with the staging of Dan Leno, a Royal Jester on Saturday at 6pm and Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves on Sunday at 4pm.

Comedian and BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Steve Royle will play the lead role in the life story of Victorian music hall star Leno written and produced by Blackpool’s David Slattery-Christy, while the Baba play particularly intended for families is the third played staged by the Hall this summer by the Illyria company.

Illyria's staging of Frankenstein ceribnaly proved a monster attraction as a full house of 500 flocked to the Hall on Saturday.

Actor Tom Carter-Miles, making his professional stage debut as the Monster in Illyria’s cast of five, wowed the audience both by his physical presence, at 6ft 8in, tall, and by his impressive booming voice.

Julian Wilde, organiser of the open-air season, was delighted with the turnout and the performance.

“It was a spectacular evening Illyria were right up to their usual standard."

Helen Booth, leader of the Meet and Greet team, praised the generosity of the audience in supporting the charity raffle which was raising money for Brian House Children’s Hospice and St. Luke’s Leprosy Hospital in southern India.

“In the two charity raffles this season we have raised £1200 for two very worthy causes and we are very grateful to all the local businesses who have donated most attractive prizes, including a ticket for the first day of the sold-out Ashes Test in Manchester .”

Paul Lomax, deputy manager at Lytham Hall,admired the stamina of the Illyria cast who had performed in Aberdeen on the previous evening.

“Illyria gave it their all and produced a high-octane performance. It is very heartening to have two full houses in a row and we look forward now to a warmer weekend with Steve Royle in Dan Leno on Saturday and, as the season’s final,e Illyria’s Ali Baba and all 40 thieves, which is sure to be a treat for all the family,."

Details of any remaining tickets from the Hall on (01253) 736652, at www.lythamhall,org.uk or www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk