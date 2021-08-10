Hall set for rousing end to record Lytham outdoor plays season

Up to 1,600 theatre enthusiasts are in line to attend the three plays to be staged in just 10 days this month by summer touring specialists Illyria.

The Further Adventures of Dr Dolittle on Friday evening will be followed 48 hours later by Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado about Nothing, while all 550 tickets for the season’s finale, Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore, the following Sunday were sold more than two weeks ahead of the show.

A scene from the Illyria company's production of The Adventures of Dr Dolittle

That and the other two August productions will make it the most successful month in 11 years and 49 plays at the Hall, following a great reaction to the opening three plays of what has been the busiest season yet.

Plays season organiser Julian Wilde feels that in the past decade Lytham Hall has been transformed from a hidden gem to one of Lancashire’s go-to attractions.

“The superb attendances for all six plays this summer reflect the huge numbers who now visit Lytham Hall on a regular basis each week, summer and winter,” he said.

“We started with a full house of 550 for Macbeth in June and the interest and enthusiasm of our audiences has been most heart-warming.”

Paul Lomax, deputy manager at the Hall, believes it is the quality of the productions and the actors which has brought back a host of regular attenders, after only one play was possible last summer because of the pandemic.

“I am especially looking forward to Dr Dolittle which promises to be one our most spectacular family shows,” said Paul. “Illyria’s productions are always fast-paced and inventive and, with Ed Simpson, a real favourite with Lytham audiences and making his 10th appearance at the Hall, in the title role, I think we are in for a real treat.”

Details at www.lythamhall.org.uk

