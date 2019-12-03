Happiest day of their lives for Lytham couple Steven Taylor and Jordan Reed who married in Ansdell

While Jordan Reed was at Liverpool University studying to be a nurse, she was away from Steven Taylor for weeks on end.

But they survived the long distance relationship part and they knew they were meant to be together.

Jordan and Steven Taylor Photos: Mark McNeill Wedding Photography

They met at a cafe in Lytham where they both worked back in 2007 and the proposal came while on holiday in Turkey in 2014.

The stunning Bartle Hall was the venue for their wedding reception following the marriage service at St Joseph’s Church in Ansdell. They were blessed with beautiful weather, clear blue skies and sunshine.

Jordan said: “We stayed at the St Annes beach apartments the night before and all got ready there, hair and make up started at 5.30am, there was a lot of us to get through!”

A 1939 Bentley convertible took the bride to the church and to the reception and a Daimler car for the bridal party.

A string quartet called the Highgate string quartet played at the church and afterward, when the couple came out into the church grounds, their Golden Retriever Bonnie was there to welcome them.

Pianist Craig Smith played throughout the wedding and in the evening, magician Zanda Magic blew everyone away with his incredible skills at the reception. There was also a saxophonist to entertain guests at night too.

“The day was the happiest day of our lives,” said Jordan, “all our family and friends who mean so much to us made the effort to come and support us getting married.

“Lots of family travelled from London, another guest came from France, a bridesmaid lives in Cleethorpes and two other bridesmaids came from London. It was such a special day. A day we will both never forget.” They honeymooned in Mykonos. Photos: www.markmcneillweddingphotography.com

Those who made the day special

Bride’s Parents: Adrian and Tricia Reed

Groom’s parents: Steven Taylor and Linda Glover

Best man: Yasser Al-Madani

Chief Bridesmaid: Lydia Reed

Bridesmaids: Louise Reed, Sophie McGowan, Victoria Haydock, El Trigg, Sam Hanratty

Flower girls: Daisy Taylor and Star Worthington

Pageboy: George Reed

Cake: The Lytham Cake Company

Flowers: Dawn Clements

Dress: The Ivory Dressing Room

Video: Darren at Lakeland Media