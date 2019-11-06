Here are the Bonfire Night call-outs for firefighters on the Fylde coast

Firefighters were called to several fires on the Fylde coast – though Bonfire Night was seen as “quite quiet” compared to previous years.

They were sent to Compley Avenue in Poulton at around 5.05pm to put out a “waste fire in the open”.

Then crews were called to Gorton Street in North Shore at 5.30pm, after an oil drum was dumped on top of a pile of burning wooden pallets.

Less than two hours later, at 7.15pm, crews were called to Seasiders Way in central Blackpool by a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), who reported that a bonfire in Bancroft Park had been left unattended.

And at 11.05pm, three fire engines were called to School Road in Marton after a bonfire reportedly spread to some nearby trees.

A separate fire, which engulfed a shed in a back garden in Overdale Grove, Grange Park, was tackled at around 9.15pm, and is being investigated by police. No injuries were reported, a spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) told The Gazette.

He said it was a “quite quiet” evening for Fylde coast crews – a significant move away from the drama of last year, when firefighters across the county attended 165

incidents.

Calls included an allotment fire which left 12 chickens dead, a large household rubbish fire that led to an attack by a gang of up to 30 youths, and even a caravan being dumped on a bonfire.

Some incidents were “intended to do some damage”, the fire service said at the time, though it said “most” adhered to safety advice.