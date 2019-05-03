Here is how Warton Slimming World helped three members of the same family lose seven stone between them

There’s nothing like moral support when losing weight, as a mother and her daughters work together to shed more than seven stone between them.

Alice Kelso before and after

When Louise Kelso, of Warton, knew she had a family wedding to attend, she was determined to look her best. So she joined Warton Slimming World last September with her daughter Alice, 20. A few months later, 15-year-old Mia joined, losing 1st 2.5lb.

Louise, who now weighs 14st 12lb, after shedding 2st9.5lb, said: “I have previously followed other weight loss programs but I knew Slimming World’s easy to follow plan was the one that would best fit round my life and family.

“When I’m struggling, I look at how well my children are succeeding with their weight loss journeys and listening to inspirational stories.”

Alice, who now weights 14 stone, said: “I have dropped four dress sizes and have lost 3st 12.5 lbs, but this is not my end target.

Mia Kelso before and after

“My weight got out of control so fast that I didn’t really notice at the time how big I had got. Now, when I compare myself to photos of the past, I feel much happier and confident. I look forward to my weight loss journey continuing with Slimming World. Attending group is a big motivation for me as I can listen to other group members discuss their journey, sharing tips and recipes with everyone. We all motivate each other to be the best versions of ourselves.”

Mia, who is now a size 12, said: “I chose to join Slimming World to get back my self confidence, as with my weight gain my confidence dwindled. I knew I had to make some positive changes to my lifestyle to healthier and happier. I joined after seeing how well my mum and sister were doing, I knew it would be good for me too. They are my main motivation, without them I wouldn’t have lost weight they are always a great support to me.”

Warton Slimming World meets Thursdays at 5pm and 7pm.