Here is how you can help a Blackpool girl get to Nfinity Generation Next camp in Atlanta for a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn cheerleading skills

A Blackpool family is hoping to raise £3,000 to send their daughter to an elite cheerleading skills training camp in America.

Angel Hardaker, 12, has been invited to attend Nfinity Generation Next in Atlanta Georgia, from June 24, where she will take part activities over three days. The Highfield Academy pupil, who attends Blackpool Scorpions Allstars, is only the second girl from the UK to ever be invited and the only girl from outside the USA. Her family now needs to raise £3,000 to fund the training camp and the flight.

Angel Hardaker

Her dad, Matthew, said: “Angel started cheerleading when she was five years old and she has been part of the team for eight years.

“To be selected for the camp, athletes had to create a 90 second video submission of their skills.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Angel to learn with some of the best coaches in the world amongst her peers to help push her harder. She will be making the skills she already knows better and learning new skills. Leaders will also give her a better understanding of how to teach herself new skills going forwards.

“Obviously Angel’s achievements have made us extremely proud as her parents. She’s hard working and dedicated as she trains every day after school and most weekends. She is on the cusp of representing her country at international level and intends to take that to the Olympics within the next five years.”

Angel said: “I was very happy to get chosen. I am really excited about going and meeting new friends and learning new skills. This means the world to me and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far.”

To support Angel visit www.gofundme.com/angel-hardaker-next-gen-2019