Here's when the Mirror Ball is to return

Blackpool’s iconic Mirror Ball is set to return after undergoing a full refurbishment.

Preparations for installing the work back in its original location on the South Promenade will start on Monday (September 13).

It is anticipated that sections of the Mirror Ball will start to be transported back to the site from Tuesday and work will continue into the following week to look to complete this major project.

Blackpool's Glitter Ball

The artwork was created by artist Michael Trainor and is reputed to be the world’s biggest Mirror Ball being 6m in diameter.

The artist was inspired by and named the work after the 1969 Hollywood film ‘They Shoot Horses Don’t They?’ which features a large Mirror Ball.

It was originally installed in 2002 as one of a series of commissioned artworks known as The Great Promenade Show.

The refurbishment project has been undertaken by a range of partners lead by the council’s Property Services Department.

Work to restore Blackpool's Glitter Ball

The work has involved the structure being completely re-mirrored with the mirrors being supplied by local company Jordans Glass and the tiling undertaken by Mirror Finish North West.

Students and staff from the Blackpool School of Arts as well as local volunteers have all played a part in removing and replacing the 47,000 mirror tiles.

The internal bearings have also been overhauled to ensure it can rotate in full circle once a minute and Garmendale Engineering will be piecing the giant ball back together on site on the South Promenade.

Leader of Blackpool Council, Coun Lynn Williams said: “We are delighted to be able to return the Mirror Ball in all its dazzling glory to the South Promenade as it is much loved by local people and visitors and is an iconic landmark on our seafront.

