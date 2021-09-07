Heritage Centre plaque unveiled in memory of ‘Mr Lytham’

He was the founding chairman of the Lytham Heritage Group in 1987 and the Heritage centre garden was chosen as the venue for the tribute in recognition of his outstanding work in promoting local heritage, while it was also felt fitting that the Ashton family has long been involved in a large local horticulture business.

The garden has been revamped with the help of Lytham in Bloom to commemorate Alan’s work at the Centre.

The plaque was unveiled by Heritage Group president Audrey Kirby, while Sue Forshaw, the Group chairman, welcomed some 25 members of Alan’s family together with the Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood, Trevor Mackey from Lytham In Bloom and the current art exhibitor at the Centre, Margaret Rodwell as well as members of the Heritage Group committee.

The unveiling ceremony outside Lytham Heritage Centre

Mr Ashton died in 2019,aged 91, and among the glowing tributes to him at the time, Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “He was an iconic figure in Lytham who put his heart and soul into the town.

He received an MBE in 2000 for services to Lytham, and eldest son Jeremy said following his death: “We were so proud of him and his legacy. He was such a great example to us.”

Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood at the ceremony with family representative David Ashton, Heritage Group president Audrey Kirby (second right), chairman Sue Forshaw (right) and currently exhibiting artist Margaret Rodwell

