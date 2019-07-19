Home town band The Coustics delighted to be topping St Annes Festival bill

St Annes band The Coustics is relishing topping the bill on the final evening of the town's Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, July 28

The long-established group is making a swift return to Ashton Gardens after providing the Saturday evening entertainment at St Annes Carnival earlier in July.

The band, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, previously topped the bill on the final night of the Festival in 2017.

Liam McKenzie, co-founder of the band with fellow member Nick Corcoran, said: "We are really looking forward to playing the Festival again. It's particularly great for us being St Annes lads and the band's roots being firmly in St Annes.

"I think the line-up this year is the strongest we've been part of. The whole events continues to get bigger and stronger each year - it's going to be a great three days.

The Coustics, who will take to the stage on Sunday at around 8pm, will be among a number of locally-based acts at the three-day Festival, with crooner Tony Benedict and folk singer and Gazette columnist Steve Canavan both also on the final day bill.

The Big Ginge Blues Band will headline on Saturday, while Friday evening's entertainment will focus on new bands, with Apache Canyon and Littlebug among those joining headliners Dead Objectives.

The Festival will run from 12.15pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday as well as 5pm to 9pm on Friday.

There will also be an acoustic stage at the Ashton Pavilion and arts and crafts stalls will feature on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am.

Admission is free.