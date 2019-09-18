Hours reduced at Lytham tip as County Council budget cuts bite

The extended summer opening hours at Lytham’s household waste recycling centre will be cut back for good at the end of this month.

In previous years, a winter closing time of 5pm has run from October 1 to the end of March with hours running to 7pm then brought back into effect through to the end of September.

But a 5pm shutdown at the site in Saltcotes Road will become permanent from Tuesday, October 1 this year - and the opening time will then be cut back from 8am to 9am permanently from November 1 as part of budget cutbacks by Lancashire County Council, which operates the facility.

County Coun Albert Atkinson, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for technical services, rural affairs and waste management, said: “The County Council continues to face a tough financial challenge.

“Earlier this year, we ran a public consultation on reducing waste centre opening hours as part of a package of measures to help us balance our budget.

“Our research showed that relatively few people used our sites between the hours of 8am and 9am and 5pm and 7pm.

“Reducing the opening hours will help us to make savings with minimum disruption to people who use the facility.

“The site is still open seven days a week so people who struggle to get to the centre after work can still use it at weekends and on bank holidays.”

The Lytham site has been the only household waste recycling centre in Fylde since 2011, when a similar facility at Everest Road, St Annes, was closed under County Council budget cuts despite local protests.