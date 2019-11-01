How a Blackpool grandmother enjoyed a spooky Halloween party for her 102nd birthday

A Blackpool grandmother celebrated her 102nd birthday with a spooky Halloween party.

Olive Davies enjoyed the festivities at Claremont First Step Community Centre with her family and friends.

Blowing out candles

The mother-of-two, who has one grandson, was born in Bolton on October 31 1917 and had a very well-travelled life with her husband Edward who she married aged 28. His proposal was not the usual “Will you marry me?,” as he asked her if she would “live in a mud hut.” Edward was an engineer who worked in Northern Nigeria in Gusso and this would be where Olive would start her married life. Olive said yes and started her life in Gusso with no running water or electric lights.

Olive had two sons who were sent home to Britain to be educated in boarding school and after a move to Ghana, Olive and her family continued to live in Africa for 30 years until her husband retired, and they moved to Blackpool. Olive has lived in the area for more than 30 years and still enjoys a daily walk to the local shops. For her 100th birthday, Olive’s son, a Giro Copter Pilot, took her on a flight with a replica helicopter from one of the James Bond films as he is a display pilot and flies in the air shows around the country.

Olive Davies enjoyed a Halloween-themed birthday party at Claremont First Step Community Centre with her family and friends