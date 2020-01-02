How the UK's oldest Bay City Rollers fan marked her 94th birthday in Booths in St Annes

A great-grandmother who was known for her love of the Bay City Rollers and being the first lady chairman of King Edward VII School turned a weekly shopping trip into a celebration for her 94th birthday.

Phyllis Hutton, who had a significant impact on fund-raising at the school in the 1970s, was delighted with her 94th birthday in Booths, St Annes.

Phyllis Hutton with Alan Longmuir, a founding member the Bay City Rollers when she met them four years ago

Phyllis is often recognised when she is in Booths for more than one reason. She worked for J R Taylors, in St Annes, for more than 30 years and then volunteered at the town’s British Heart Foundation shop until her late 80s. The charity is significant to her following her husband Alec’s death in 2001.

She also became well known when she appeared in several national newspapers four years ago, being named the oldest Bay City Rollers fan, earning her the nickname of Gran A Lang after the song Shang A Lang. She was also able to meet the band.

She is also proud of the fact her granddaughter Hayley was the first girl to be born in the Hutton family for more than 100 years.

The mother-of-three, who has six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, said: “I love it at Booths. I go once a week with my son, Iain, and I feel very safe there. The staff are so nice and the food is great.”



Her son, Iain, said: "Mum was an innovator and a forerunner to ‘girl power’ as she was the first lady chairperson, in a male dominated environment, of the parents committee at King Edward VII in Lytham. She organised events, and to increase their profile, had them supported by some celebrities of the day, for example Danny La Rue.

"Mum also became famous when she appeared in several national newspapers due her support for the Bay City Rollers. She told me, 'I could not believe the reaction of 100s of fans from all over the world saying hello and wishing me well. '

"She attended several concerts in recent years and even travelled all the way to Edinburgh to meet the founding member of the Bay City Rollers, the now late Alan Longmuir."