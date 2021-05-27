How to watch Blackpool FC's big Wembley play-off final bid on TV

The League One Play-off Final against Lincoln City at Wembley is on Sunday, with a 3pm kick-off.

It's being shown live by Sky TV, on the Sky Main Event and Sky Football channels, with coverage starting at 2.30pm.

Along with regular Sky subscriptions, access will be available via Now TV passes.

Two Blackpool fans saluting the club's progress to the Wembley play-off final with a 6-3 aggregate win in the semi-finals clinched at Bloomfield Road

So best to check with a venue beforehand to check their rules and if prior booking of a table is recommended.

Chris Bracegirdle, landlord of the Boar's Head pub at Marton, said: "We've had plenty of interest but with the current rules, it's important to look after our regulars.

"Since it was confirmed Pool were in the final, we have been running a loyalty stamp scheme and the people with cards featuring those will be given 30 minutes free time to come in and claim a table before others.

"But we are limited to 120 with the rules and I expect to have to shut the doors well before kick-off."

