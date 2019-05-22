Howzat for cheer at St Annes Cricket Club’s Beer and Gin Festival?

There is no need to be stumped for cheer this Bank Holiday weekend as St Annes Cricket Club stages its seventh annual Beer and Gin Festival.

The event, extended to five days last year, starts on Thursday, May 23 at 4pm and will feature some 25 different beers and ciders along with more than 80 gins.

There is also live music tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday every day will feature the Play Your Cards Right game. while Live music will feature on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday and everyone is welcome.

Tonight, when the club is open until 11.30pm, features a free sports quiz and prize, while tomorrow the opening hours are 4pm to might night and the Joe Publix Band will perform live.

On Saturday, the festivities run from noon to might and the live music will come from singer Paul Connell.

On Sunday, soul, pop and funk vocalist Louise Spiteri will sing live and the club, accessed from Vernon Road and Highbury Road, will be open from noon to 11pm, with the same hours applying on Bank Holiday Monday.

Admission is free throughout and everyone is welcome.

Club chairman John Cotton said: “We hope to see lots of people there to enjoy a wide range of beers, ciders, gins and top entertainment.

“It is always a good event which has got bigger and bigger over the years.

“We are proud to be a community club and the Beer and Gin Festival is an important part of our annual calendar.

“We are all looking forward to a great five days.”

Further details regarding the Festival are available from the club on (01253) 721849 or at www.stannescricketclub.org