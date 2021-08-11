Inquest into death of Lytham dad is told driver could not avoid Ballam Road crash

Brendan Kiely, 54, died after a road collision on Ballam Road, Lytham

Brendan Kiely, 54, was wandering in the middle of Ballam Road, dressed in a black suit, after three days of drinking when he was hit at around 9pm on April 1.

The dad suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

At his inquest, police and witnesses told the court that driver Paul Kennedy could not have avoided crashing into Mr Kiely - with one officer calling the tragedy ‘inevitable’.

Mr Kennedy said: “As I passed the oncoming vehicle there was a huge bang and I knew I had hit something because my window was shattered on the left hand side. I slammed on my

brakes and the air bags went off. It all happened so fast.”

Mr Kiely had a history of alcohol abuse and had been seeking help from a regional drug and alcohol service, the court heard. He had also been prescribed medication.

On the night of April 1, he was taken by taxi from Blackburn to Ballam Road, where he lived.

One vehicle swerved to avoid him as he walked along the carriageway, which has a 60mph national speed limit. Moments later he was hit by Mr Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy tested negative for drugs and alcohol. His phone was seized and showed no evidence of being in use at the time of the crash.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Mr Kiely revealed “very high” levels of alcohol in his system, 405mg.

Handing down a conclusion of death by road traffic collision, coroner Louise Rae said: “Mr Kiely would not have been seen in the road given his clothing, and his back was towards the