It’s a dream come true for couple as Fairhaven reopens

A landmark Fylde pub has reopened its doors after two and a half years.

The Fairhaven in Marine Drive Fairhaven, which closed in October 2016, has been extensively refurbished by new owners Robert Benson and Gina Mancini.

The couple have acquired the pub from Enterprise Inns and have spent a six-figure sum on giving it a smart new look.

It opened its doors on Monday, with an official opening ceremony to follow on Saturday, and the revitalised pub will be food-led, with regular live music.

The couple, with long experience of running pubs in the Manchester area. now live locally, close to Gina’s Blackpool roots, and say that the opportunity to relaunch the Fairhaven is ‘a dream come true’.

“It’s in a prime location with so much potential and we are really excited to have this opportunity,” said Robert.

“The aim is for it to be gastro pub with a wide choice of food and drinks offering something for everyone.

“We also aim to have regular live music and build on the great sense of community we know there is in the area as well as being ideally placed to welcome the many visitors to Fylde.”

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “Welcome back to The Fairhaven. It’s a prime facility for visitors to Fairhaven Lake and Fylde generally.”

Coun Chris Dixon, whose Ansdell ward includes the pub, added: “The Fairhaven has been much missed from the community. Robert and Gina have created some 25 jobs and it is great to see it open again.”