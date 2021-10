The Hole-In-One at Forest Drive on Lytham’s South Park estate was once a thriving hostelry renowned for its food but the Thwaites brewery closed its doors in 2016.

Proposals were submitted to Fylde Council in 2019 seeking permission to replace the pub with two three storey apartment blocks containing 27 flats and demolition crews have this week been clearing the site.

Along with images of that activity at the site, here are some pictures from our archives - remember these?

