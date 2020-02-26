Jack's class effort to urge people to be kind

A Fylde student is a class act when it comes to promoting kindness.

Jack Dinsley has ambitions to be a broadcaster, undeterred by the fact that he has been despite battling a stammer since he was four years old.

The 20-year-old journalism student at the University of Central Lancashire credits a year of speech therapy when he was 16 with helping him develop coping strategies.

Now his life journey has led him to create a new ‘Be Kind’ campaign to help spread understanding about what it is like to have a stammer, what causes it and how to help, not hinder a stutterer.

Since launching he campaign last month, he has spoken to hundreds of pupils and teachers and he was delighted with the reception he received on his latest call to St Peter’s RC Primary in Lytham.

“I’m going into schools all around the country but feel it only right to give back to the area that helped me get where I am now,” said the former pupil of Wesham Primary and Carr Hill High School, Kirkham.

“I am so chuffed to have spoken to nearly 550 students and teachers in less than a month.

“I would never had imagined speaking to so many people. It’s been really emotional and I’ve loved the open dialogue with the children.

“At St Peter’s, I spoke to more than 120 students and teachers from years three to six.

“Afterwards, I did a journalism and stammering workshop with year six, where they wrote a piece about my journey, experiences and where they thought I would end up in my career. It was a fantastic day!

Jack said of his campaign: “I want students with a stammer to be kind to themselves - to not feel pressured to speak. If you’re not kind to yourself, no one will be.

“Those who don’t have a stammer should be kind to those who do – not roll their eyes, screw up their face or finish the person’s sentence.”

Angela Heyes, headteacher at St Peter’s, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Jack to St Peter’s as part of our anti-bullying awareness week based on the theme ‘finding my brave.’

“He inspired the children through his talk, and workshop with year six, on the challenges he has overcome through his life and how he found his brave.”