Ken's art on show at Lytham Heritage Centre exhibition

A new exhibition by Lytham artist Ken Roberts opens at Lytham Heritage Centre on Tuesday, September 3.

Landscapes and Fylde Vistas features a wide variety of his works reflecting the local area and is at the venue on Henry Street until Sunday, September 22.

Ken is a long-time member and former president of Lytham St Annes Art Society who showed plenty of artistic talent as a schoolboy, painting murals,.

His parents wanted him to become an art teacher but his career path took him into a successful business career in senior management.

Then he started to study oil painting at St Annes College and following retirement, Ken paints full time, either in his studio or back garden.

Hilary Fletcher, exhibitions co-ordinator at the Heritage Centre, said: “Ken has shown his paintings at most of the Lytham St Annes Art Society's exhibitions.

“He has also held many of his own exhibitions, has had paintings included in the Mall Gallery, London and his works are in various galleries around Lancashire.

“He likes to capture and record the atmosphere and feeling of any given scene. Most of his paintings are of the Fylde coast or of places visited.”

The Heritage Centre is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 4pm and admission is free.