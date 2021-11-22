Michelle Clarke, Diane Ireland and Lisa Cassidy, from Newton-with-Scales, joined forces to make up the Kirkham and District Food Action Group in response to a growing need for fresh

food for local residents struggling with the rising cost of living.

A fund-raising appeal with the aim of delivering 100 Christmas food hampers to local people was so well received that they have now increased their target to £7,250 to carry on the

Diane Ireland, Lisa Cassidy and Michelle Clarke are raising funds for families in the community who are struggling

support into the new year.

Michelle said: “We got really upset when we heard about the terrible plight of local families here in Kirkham, Wesham, Freckleton and Warton and the surrounding areas who don’t have

enough money for basic items like fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, and fresh meat.

“The three of us got together and put a plan together, and we are doing our third fund-raising appeal.

“We did one last Christmas for 100 families to receive a Christmas hamper.

“We did one at Easter time and we’re doing another one this Christmas.”

The trio initially set their target at £4,000 this year, but a flurry of donations means they can help more people.

Among the donations was £2,000 from Celerity –a national IT services provider with an office in Kirkham – and £1,000 from Pete Marquis Contractors in Preston.

Michelle added: “The donations have taken us to over £6,200 so far which means that not only can we can feed 100 families with their Christmas hampers, we can also run 10 weeks of

fresh food deliveries to our families in the new year too.”

Families are nominated for hampers or deliveries by organisations such as food banks and schools, who know those most in need.

Michelle added: “We are so inspired by the support from everyone. We are raising the bar again to keep fund-raising to help families through the year in 2022.

“If anyone would like to donate and help us, it means we can continue helping people throughout the year.”

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/christmas-food-for-kirkham-district-families