Kirkham development to bring 32 affordable homes

Work has been completed on a new housing development which will bring 32 homes for affordable rent to Fylde.

The £3.7 million Sunnybank scheme in Kirkham has been developed by ForHousing - a progressive landlord which owns and manages more than 24,000 homes - working in collaboration with Fylde Council

The Council, with a current a waiting list of more than 1,640. has invested £920,000 into the Sunnybank development, which played a vital role in unlocking land for regeneration.

The development includes six three-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom houses along with ten two-bedroom apartments, with the homes to be managed by ForHousing.

The second phase of the scheme has been supported by an additional £360,000 of funding from Homes England.

Katherine Brearley, one of the first tenants to move into one of the new homes, said: “I am extremely happy with my apartment.

“This is our first home for me and my son as a family, after living with my parents in an overcrowded property. We are really grateful we have been given this opportunity to have a new build property in the town I have grown up in. It’s so nice to have our own independence and space.”

Nigel Sedman, group director of Homes at ForHousing said: “We believe that homes are the first building block on the journey to a better life.

"Fylde is no exception when it comes to the housing crisis, with demand vastly outstripping supply.

"We are committed to tackling this issue to improve lives and create opportunities. It’s a real milestone to see these 32 new affordable homes being handed over.

“We have worked together with Fylde Council who have taken a forward-thinking approach to unlocking land and investing in building new homes. We look forward to continuing to partner with them in future to meet housing need in our local communities.”

Kirstin Riding, the council's housing services manager, added: ‘’This scheme will provide much needed quality affordable homes for Fylde residents on a site previously occupied by a disused old mill.

"We have worked closely with ForHousing to deliver a scheme that provides homes that will fit into the local area and improve the surroundings for everyone.’’

A planning application for the next phase of development at the site, which will include 43 new homes and apartments, is due to be submitted shortly.