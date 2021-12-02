Joanne, who is a food preparation and nutrition teacher and subject leader at Preesall’s Saint Aidan’s CE High School, has raised £8,284 for charity after being inspired by the care

received by her husband and dad when they were both diagnosed with cancer.

The money will be shared between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Blue Skies charity after Joanne completed 53.3 challenges with her friends and family.

Joanne Rossall, from Kirkham, presents Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Yvonne Stott (far right) and Blue Skies volunteer ambassador Phil Robinson (far left) with her donation watched by Peter and Harry

Over the last few months, Joanne has hosted a driveway cake sale, learned how to make sausages and organised a “soak the teacher” challenge. Her form also completed a sponsored

walk and to achieve her .3 task, Joanne ran .3 of a mile around the school playing field.

Back in June, under the leadership of Joanne’s 83-year-old dad John Highton, of Singleton, who has since sadly passed away, the family organised a coffee and scone day at Singleton

Church.

Her son Harry’s girlfriend Jordan, who plays for Fleetwood Town Wrens Ladies Reserves FC, had 53 shots at goal. Their best friend Neil ran 53.3 miles and Joanne and her husband Peter

walked 53.3 miles on a Yorkshire Dales sponsored walk. Peter also cycled 53.3 miles.

It was the care and treatment Peter received at Rosemere Cancer Centre for prostate cancer and that John received at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for his cancer that inspired Joanne to

Peter Rossall, from Kirkham, sets out on his 53.3 mile sponsored cycle

undertake her catalogue of exploits.

Joanne said: “Peter received his diagnosis just before the first lockdown last year aged only 55. He underwent surgery at Rosemere Cancer Centre with surgeons using the robotic surgical

system bought by Rosemere Cancer Foundation as part of its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

“The following month, he developed a kidney infection and became quite ill.

Joanne Rossall's dad John Highton, of Singleton, who helped with the fundraising before his death

“There came a time when I didn’t think he would survive.

“Thankfully, Peter is fully recovered and back at work as a self-employed plumber but when he was ill, we would dream of where we would go in the world if we could.

“We both chose Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales.

“The thought of the trip really kept us going. Hawes is 53.3 miles from the cancer centre so that is why I, Peter, Harry, our daughter Charlotte, family, friends and school have completed

53.3 tasks for which I will be forever grateful.

“I also wanted to say thank you for the care my dad received at Blackpool Vic, which is why I decided the share the money the challenge raised between the two charities.

“The coffee and scone event was a wonderful day and one that dad took great pride in organising.

“He also wanted to give back after receiving such wonderful care himself.”

To mark completing her challenge, which involved Harry, 22, a butcher at Saswick House Farm teaching Joanne the trick to stringing sausages, and Charlotte, 18, a German and sociology

student at Liverpool University, walking 53.3 laps with friends around the city’s iconic Roman Catholic cathedral, Joanne and Peter enjoyed a holiday in Hawes.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at

Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the